Imprisoning journalists is nothing new and the Committee to Protect Journalists has the data to prove it.
In 2016, the nonprofit reports, 84 journalists in Turkey were sent to prison. The crackdown on the press was in reaction to an opposition group attempting to force out the government.
Among the journalists taken into custody was Fevzi Yazici, who’d been design director at the Zaman newspaper. He remains in prison today.
Yazici initially received a life sentence. The U.N. denounced the conviction of him and his co-defendants: “The court decision condemning journalists to life in prison for their work, without presenting substantial proof of their involvement in the coup attempt or ensuring a fair trial, critically threatens journalism and with it the remnants of freedom of expression and media freedom in Turkey.” In 2019 the Turkish Supreme Court reduced his sentence to 11 years and 3 months, and he is appealing it.
Although he remains a prisoner, Yazici’s art has escaped from his cell and into the world. Area residents still have a week to see it in person at the Hillstrom Museum of Art at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
The collection features more than 40 drawings, most of which were done in the Silivri Prison in Istanbul. Yazici’s detailed, imaginative ink drawings bring to light the survival instincts of a talented human forced to deal with his time trapped inside a cell.
In a drawing that includes a symbol for himself riding a bicycle, he explains: “I used the bicycle metaphor to describe the continuity of life in prison. If you don’t keep pedaling, you will fall ... In prison, you read, you write, and you think.”
His work mines tenets of free thought — principles, freedom, the value of poetry, interconnectedness. The exhibit is a reminder of how fragile freedom can be and how talented, hard-working people everywhere have been trapped and suppressed because weak men fear the power of information and intellect.
Despite being locked in a physical space for years, Yazici illuminates the value of possessing an independent mind when he describes “Arrest Socrates,” a drawing of a human figure awash in light: “This picture says that thoughts cannot be imprisoned. Because, if you try to imprison the thoughts, the ideas turn from light to a prism and begin to shine.”
Yazici’s exhibit “Dark White” is on display 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Hillstrom Museum of Art. It closes on Sunday.
