The nagging problem of a worker shortage in virtually every sector of the economy doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon.
Still, the often-heard lament that “no one wants to work anymore” isn’t the core of the problem.
For starters, many of the people who have left the workforce have been those age 55 and older. With a strong stock market, until recently, many people nearing or into their 60s had ample savings to take an early retirement or at least cut back on the number of days they work.
As of late last year there were 3.6 million people out of the labor force who indicated they don’t want a job. Virtually all of them — 89% — were people 55 and older.
Some of them are likely reentering the workforce because the health risk of the pandemic is reduced. In February, nonfarm jobs rose by a surprising 678,000 and the unemployment rate fell to 3.8%. Still, the glut of baby boomers who retired a bit early or who will retire in the coming few years is not going away.
While businesses have been required to raise wages and salaries to try to attract workers, that alone isn’t going to solve the problem. Since December 2020, nominal wages and salaries are up 4.5%. But current inflation means inflation-adjusted wages and salaries have actually fallen by an average 2.4% over the past 12 months.
While the lack of workers is a worry, more worrisome to the country’s economy is in 2021 the U.S. population grew at the slowest rate in history, according to the Census Bureau.
Low birth rates, the high number of deaths from the pandemic and slowed immigration have all combined to stunt population growth.
It’s not likely the birth rates will increase much if at all.
What can change is that we can seek more immigrants to become new American citizens.
A growing number of immigrants who are allowed to work and given a pathway to citizenship is good for business, creates more dynamic communities, and brings more people who can innovate, fill jobs and solve problems facing the country.
A continued effort to block immigration will make the crisis of slow population and job growth permanent. Welcoming more people, something the country has done throughout its history, can end the crisis.
