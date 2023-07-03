Why it matters: Breathing particle-filled air repeatedly this summer can be a risk to health. A warning system helps the public stay informed.
This is obviously not going to be typical summer when it comes to air quality as we’ve already had about two dozen air alerts in Minnesota.
The public needs to be aware of the threat and take appropriate action when needed.
Canadian wildfires are burning early this year, affecting air quality much sooner than we’re used to because fires used to kick in later during the summer or early fall.
The color-coded warnings from the state and federal environmental agencies exist for a reason. Air quality readings in the Mankato area June 28 moved quickly from moderate — which is for those with lung or other health issues that would make them unusually sensitive to particle pollution — to the red zone — unhealthy air for everyone. Some parts of the state saw readings even higher. (See airnow.gov for readings or download the app.)
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says fine particles can lodge in the tissue deep in lungs and can make their way into the bloodstream, which can contribute to coughing, itchy eyes, and cause or worsen many breathing and lung diseases, leading to hospitalizations, cancer or even premature death.
A 2021 report from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography said tiny particles released in wildfire smoke are up to 10 times more harmful to humans than particles released from other sources, such as car exhaust.
Heat waves are also causing a buildup of ground-level ozone, resulting in more air quality warnings.
The list of those most affected by air pollution may be longer than you think and this is just a partial summary: people with lung diseases such as asthma, chronic bronchitis, emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; infants and young children; people who work or exercise outdoors; adults over 65; and people with a cardiovascular disease. Long COVID-19 sufferers also can be more sensitive to environmental changes.
Some people changed their activities as a result of the air quality warnings. Some people wore masks outdoors, some day cares kept their young charges inside, some delayed exercising until conditions improved, some turned on their air purifiers.
Yet, some carried on as though nothing was out of the ordinary.
What we are experiencing isn’t normal — although unfortunately, climate change is redefining what is normal today. The recent haze has made it crystal clear that extreme effects of global warming are here, which includes conditions that make forests tinder dry. The long-term fix is, of course, to cut down on our reliance of fossil fuels.
After being cooped up all winter, the last thing Minnesotans want to do is stay inside when temperatures are pleasant. But adjusting to environmental conditions is part of protecting the health of yourself and your loved ones. Be aware and act accordingly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.