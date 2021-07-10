Thumbs up to the community mural project in Old Town Mankato that marks the 100th anniversary of the local Kiwanis Club.
Not only will the mural spruce up a concrete barrier in the Riverfront Park area, but the artists are local kids who get to try their hand at painting while working together on a project that benefits the community.
It’s a cooperative venture, which is the best kind. Kiwanis President-Elect Mike Lagerquist came up with the children’s mural project idea. Twin Rivers Council for the Arts organized the youth participation and helped with fundraising. Mankato Iron and Metal offered up the barrier, along Rock Street down the road from the park; muralist Justin Ek of Bellissimo Paint and Coatings in Old Town is supervising the work; children of Kiwanis members and Dotson Iron Castings employees, kids from MY Place and the YWCA are the painters; and Dotson supported the project with donations, along with individual donors and a grant from the city of Mankato.
That’s not a complete list but it’s an impressive sampling of the contributors who are making the project happen. .
Pollinator push
Thumbs up to the growing interest in creating pollinator gardens, be it a few potted plants on a patio or establishing acres of prairie flowers and grasses.
Mankato, North Mankato, New Ulm and other area communities have helped lead the way by turning plots in parks and on other city-owned land into pollinator areas. Conservation groups such as Pheasants Forever provide grants to help community groups and nonprofits create gardens.
And more and more individuals are embracing the idea that turning part of their turf or traditional flower bed space into pollinator areas can help the bees, butterflies and other insects and birds that rely on them.
As the overwhelming majority of landscape has become row crops with virtually no pollinator plants, restoring as much of the remaining land as possible is vital to help the declining population of pollinators.
Defending the indefensible
Thumbs down to U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s nonsensical claim this week that his votes on Jan. 6 to toss out electoral votes was in defense of the U.S. Constitution.
Hagedorn issued that preposterous statement Wednesday during what the Post-Bulletin of Rochester described as a “sometimes raucous town hall” in La Crescent.
Hagedorn argues that the changes in election procedures in Arizona and Pennsylvania — upheld by the courts before and after the election — were unconstitutional and invalidated the result. He also says that his vote didn’t matter anyway because Joe Biden was going to be confirmed by the House as the winner.
The Blue Earth Republican was one of 147 Republicans in the House — more than half the caucus — to vote against certifying Biden’s victory. They cast those votes hours after a mob egged on by the election loser stormed the Capitol in a violent attempt to prevent that certification.
Hagedorn’s vote supported the cause of the mob. It was a vote to undermine the Constitution and the democracy it serves. There is no defense for it.
Fun returns
Thumbs up to the organizers of North Mankato Fun Days for deciding to bring the festival back this year despite some uncertainty about the pandemic in the planning.
The North Mankato signature festival was called off earlier this year when the pandemic was still a threat. That was the right decision at the time. But when the pandemic waned and Gov. Tim Walz rescinded socializing restrictions, the Fun Days committee met again and decided to let the show go on.
The annual celebration was started to thank all those who helped North Mankato survive the flood of 1965. Much of the city was underwater, but the community banded together to push back the flood and save the small town.
Fun Days will once again be a welcome respite for a weary population.
