It seems like a simple solution: Help kids learn to swim to reduce the risk of drowning.
But the Mankato Clinic Foundation, Connecting Kids and other organizations took the idea seriously when a young Somali child drowned recently in North Mankato’s new swim facility at Spring Lake Park. The foundation and groups that give swimming lessons teamed up to provide free swimming lessons to Somali families to not only provide education but also to give the Somali community a chance to heal from the tragedy.
Some 25 youth recently completed their last of seven swimming lessons at the North Mankato pool. Another 25 were scheduled to start another round the next week.
The children had a chance to learn to swim but also overcome their fear. A Mankato Clinic social worker was on hand to give the kids an introduction to the classes and assure them that they did not have to get in the water if they were afraid.
Some families were apprehensive at first but were comforted by the number of swim teachers and others who stayed after the pool closed to help them with their lessons, said Mohamed Ibrahim, a parent who also does outreach work for Mankato Refugee Services.
Accidental death by drowning has been on the rise during the pandemic, according a recent report. There were 29 drownings in Minnesota by July 1 this year in Minnesota, more than any year in the past nine, according to a report in the Star Tribune. Drownings reached 56 in Lake Michigan in 2020, beating the record of 49 in 2012.
Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury death among children ages 1-4 and the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for youth ages 0-17, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the U.S. an average of 11 people a day die from drowning.
The United Nations General Assembly for the first time in its 75-year history issued a resolution on drowning prevention, noting the “2.5 million preventable deaths in the past decade” and that drowning “has been largely unrecognized relative to its impact.”
And there remains a significant disparity in drowning between whites and other ethnicities. Blacks, for example, are 1.5 times more likely to die by drowning than whites, according to study by the CDC. The authors found fear of drowning related to the lack of swimming ability in Blacks was a key factor. But they also found that community based swim lessons contributed to lower rates of drowning among Blacks.
Studies show parents also play a big role in kids learning to swim.
So the free swimming lessons, which are available to children of all races through scholarships with Connecting Kids, will play a big role in water safety going forward for many in the Mankato community.
On Thursday, Mayo Clinic Heath System donated $6,000 to the cause and to other youth activities.
The swim lesson effort is another example of how the Mankato area can respond to the needs of its neighbors to ensure and protect the health of its youth. The community and parents play a significant role in getting kids into swimming lessons and reducing these preventable deaths.
For more information on how to apply for a swim lesson scholarship locally, go to swimnorthmankato.com/programming..
