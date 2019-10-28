Alarms are blaring about risks facing Minnesota youth, and adults need to pay attention.
The urgency stems from the recently released results of the Minnesota Student Survey, given to fifth, eighth, ninth and 11th graders every three years. The survey covers a wide variety of topics including bullying, out-of-school activities, school climate and high-risk behavior. The results contain a lot of data and it will take time to comb through to make sense of it all, but some major areas of concern are obvious already and need quick action.
Students’ struggles with mental health are on the upswing. About 23% of Minnesota students responded yes to having long-term mental health, behavioral or emotional problems, up from 18% in 2016. The percentage has more than doubled since 2013 to 35% among 11th-grade female students. In Blue Earth County, 31% of 11th-grade girls said yes compared to 18% of boys.
Nearly 1 in 4 of the state’s 11th-graders say they’ve seriously considered suicide and almost 1 in 10 at- tempted it. LGBTQ students are three times as likely to say they’ve seriously considered suicide and four times as likely to attempt suicide as heterosexual students. A U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention survey determined suicide rates for children and young adults ages 10-24 accelerated by 56 percent from 2007 to 2017.
And for some students, another risky behavior that might be tied to fragile mental health is vaping. A Hopkins student told Gov. Tim Walz at a listening session Tuesday that she and other students turned to vaping to cope with mental health issues.
No matter what the reasons, participation in vaping is accelerating at rocket speed. According to the student survey, statewide 26% high school juniors had used an e-cigarette in the last 30 days, up from 17% in 2016. The percentage of eighth-grade e-cigarette users jumped from 6% to 11%. In Blue Earth County, 29% of juniors and 8% of eighth graders had vaped in the prior 30 days.
Not only are the potential long-term effects of vaping a concern, but Minnesota, like other states, is dealing with an outbreak of vaping-associated lung injuries. The often unknown contents of vaping products, sometimes including THC, are causing a medical crisis.
The state has nearly 80 confirmed or probable cases of vaping injuries, including one case each in Blue Earth and Watonwan counties. At least three deaths in Minnesota are attributed to vaping.
Health and education professionals recognize that youth education about the dangers of vaping is an immediate need. Parents and other adults in the community need to deliver, reinforce and role model that message.
The governor said he is looking at several ways to address the issue, including possible age restrictions on purchases. Walz wants lawmakers to pass anti-vaping measures in the 2020 session, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.
Mankato school district leaders are analyzing their district and state data from the student survey and sharing trends with community partners. School and com- munity leaders who meet regularly will be discussing how they might respond to the new information. The district, along with Mayo Clinic Health System, Project for Teens, American Lung Association and Blue Earth County Public Health already have an anti-vaping day planned at the high schools on Nov. 7.
Such events, continuing discussions and more action are key to trying to fix the mental and physical crisis many youth are facing. Including students in the problem-solving should be part of the strategy. Students know what’s going on and are a major influence on their peers.
Leaders of all ages from multiple agencies, governments, institutions and community organizations have a stake in making sure our youth are as healthy as they can be and need to be involved in tackling these ongoing concerns.
