Thumbs up to the Canadian Pacific Railway and its Holiday Train that made stops Thursday night in Janesville and Waseca.
The train adorned in holiday lights travels throughout the Midwest, the Northeast and Canada, making stops in small towns where bands perform for local crowds that flock by the hundreds to see the train.
Local families have made it a tradition to come out to see the train, which has become a remarkable sight on the rails.
The event is free but attendees are encouraged to bring a healthy food item to donate. The train is a food-shelf fundraiser and has raised $16 million and 4.5 million pounds of food since 1999. It makes 170 stops annually.
The Holiday Train is a great way to bring good cheer to Christmas revelers across the country and it raises money for a worthy cause.
America's reputation
Thumbs down to the sorry state of this nation's standing with its allies.
For years Donald Trump claimed the rest of the world was "laughing at" his presidential predecessors. If so, other world leaders laughed in private. This week at the NATO summit, they laughed openly at the 45th president.
Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, tried mightily to curry Trump's favor by playing along with him. Now he describes NATO as "brain dead" because of the lack of leadership displayed by the United States, by far the most important piece of the western alliance.
Diplomacy being what it is, Trump's peers strive to maintain the traditional niceties; the realities of the alliance being what they are, they also strive to defer to Washington. Still, there can be little doubt Trump's impulsiveness has damaged this nation's relationship with its closest international friends.
Green wave
Thumbs up to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for arranging Christmas early for some area motorists.
Beginning next week, traffic-signal timing will be adjusted along Highway 22 — three lights on the southeast side of Mankato and four on the northeast end — to create a "wave" of green lights for drivers traveling the speed limit. Yes, you must observe the speed limit for this traffic timing to work.
The same tactic is planned for lights on Highway 169 between Lind Street and Webster Avenue while also coordinating them with the signals controlling ramps at the Belgrade Avenue interchange.
This green wave approach was taken in June on Highway 169 in St. Peter, making trips to and through town smoother.
Drivers need to be alert to these changes, MnDOT cautions. Motorists taking left turns at certain intersections may find the green left-turn arrow appears at a different time in the cycle, and the times of day when the flashing yellow arrow is used also will be updated to best fit traffic volumes throughout the day.
National studies indicate improved traffic signal timing can reduce traffic delay by 15-40% and cut travel times by up to 25%. If you don't think that's a gift to motorists, you must be a Grinch stuck driving a Gremlin.
Overall, if all goes according to plan, the driving experience in the area should be much improved.
Protect elections
Thumbs down to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the GOP caucus for blocking legislation that would help deter Russia and other foreign governments from again interfering in U.S. elections.
A provision in the National Defense Authorization Act is a common-sense approach that should have broad bipartisan appeal. The measure would trigger sanctions against any government that tried to tamper with our elections.
Republicans blocked a broader bill that would have addressed election meddling with various provisions, arguing Democrats wouldn't negotiate in good faith.
But the GOP has offered no legislation of its own to address the problem and they have yet to get on board, or even debate the simple measure that would sanction foreign governments for misdeeds. President Trump may be more interested in being buddies with Putin than stopping future interference in our elections, but Republicans in Congress should certainly know better.
