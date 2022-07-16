Thumbs up to the rebirth of the Sleepy Eye Community Theater and its choice to feature a diverse cast in its production of “West Side Story.”
Not only does resurrecting the theater after six years give the rural area some fresh entertainment, but the production also gives area community members a chance to perform, especially young people and those of diverse backgrounds who were recruited for the production.
The story of star-crossed lovers set against the New York gang rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks is a well-known classic from 1957 that retains its relevancy. The Sleepy Eye Community Theater’s choice to perform “West Side Story” with its themes of racism and violence is intentional. It’s a big production for a small theater to take on and we admire the moxie the group has in taking on this multi-layered production.
One of the performers, Ruby Lopez, who plays Anita, identifies as a Latina. She told MPR News that she found connections with her character through her own lived experiences with racism growing up in Sleepy Eye. Lopez also said Anita helped her find her own voice.
That in itself is worth the price of admission. The concluding performance is 2 p.m. Sunday in Saint Mary’s High School Auditorium.
Drag-racing crackdowns
Thumbs up to the effort by the Minnesota State Patrol and other agencies to clamp down on illegal street racing.
On a recent weekend the patrol stopped hundreds of drivers, handed out 52 citations and made 17 arrests in Minneapolis. The crackdown came after a night of lawlessness on July 4 that included racing and motorists shooting fireworks at pedestrians, condos and other vehicles.
City leaders said they will continue to put extra patrols on the streets on weekends.
The effort is being aided by troopers from across the state as well as local departments in and around Minneapolis.
Illegal street racing has become a major problem in cities across the country. The dangerous, at times deadly racing, is leaving cities scrambling to come up with responses that have varying success rates. While racing — along with the increase in violent crime — is tough to stop, the current efforts are a good step and need to be continued.
The virus is still out there
Thumbs down to the new versions of the COVID virus, which are emerging this summer and pushing up hospitalization and death rates across the country as Americans drop their guard out of “pandemic fatigue.”
The new subvariants of the omicron variant, identified as BA.4 and BA.5, are more resistant to the current vaccines than their predecessors. That does not mean the vaccines are useless. Those who have followed official advice and are fully vaccinated and boosted may indeed get the virus, but the vaccines are effective at lessening the ill effects.
We are doubtless either preaching to the choir or talking to a wall, but: If you haven’t been vaccinated, get vaxxed. If your booster shot isn’t up to date, get the booster now rather than wait until fall.
The need survives a massacre
Thumbs up to Friday’s reopening of the Buffalo, New York, supermarket that was the site of a racist mass murder two months ago.
Tops Friendly Market is described by residents as the social hub of its largely Black neighborhood, and its presence keeps the area from being a “food desert.” It is, in short, vital to the community.
It is also the place where 10 people were gunned down in May. One resident who thinks the supermarket is reopening too soon says: “We’re pretty much shopping on people’s blood.”
We do not dismiss the trauma inflicted on east Buffalo by the gunman. We also do not see that the community would benefit from tearing down such an important component in the name of memorializing the slaughtered. Keeping Tops closed does not benefit the living and would, in a sense, be a victory for the killer.
