The Free Press today kicks off an in-depth project on the growing crisis in mental health.
It’s a social problem affecting wide swaths of the population at a time when the pandemic has only exacerbated an already challenged system of treatment and care.
With the aim of raising awareness, reducing the stigma and suggesting solutions, Free Press reporters and editors will be researching and reporting for the next several months the landscape of the mental health problem.
Like the homeless project The Free Press completed during the last couple of years, the mental health occasional series fits well with our public service mission. News organizations have a duty to highlight community problems, offer positive solutions and rally the people to take action. So our coverage will not only include objective, fact-based reporting but include advocacy through our opinion pages.
The homeless series that began in November 2019 and was completed by the end of 2020 shed light on the homeless problem and brought attention to the needs for more homeless shelters, especially in the winter. Part of that project involved developing a Christmas CD produced by local musicians that was sold as a fundraiser to help support Connections Ministry’s efforts to combat homelessness. The CD sold out several times and we had to order additional supplies. The project provided $3,500 to Connections.
This project began, like others, with The Free Press staff meeting with experts in the field for an initial discussion about how the mental health system works, the scope of the problem and key influencers able to make changes to improve the system. In that initial meeting, we discovered, not surprisingly perhaps, a growing need for mental health services. Caseloads and mental health queries in the Mankato region nearly doubled from 2018 to 2019, and that was pre-pandemic.
And while suicides were actually down during the pandemic compared to previous years, mental health experts say it may have been due in part to more people checking on each other because of the pandemic and the growth of telemedicine, which often made visiting therapists easier as it didn’t involve leaving home.
However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anxiety disorders were three times as high in June 2020 compared to pre-pandemic 2019 (25% vs. 8%). Depressive disorders were up four times (25% vs. 6.5%), and 10 percent of people thought of suicide in 2020 compared to 4 percent in a 2018 survey.
In talking with our experts, they pointed to the stigma of mental health still being a significant barrier to getting help and treatment. But in a ray of hope, they said that young adults are doing much better not feeling the stigma as much as older adults.
We have connected with some people who suffer from mental health who are bravely willing to tell their story, if only to help others see that it’s OK to say you’re not OK.
We’ll also be exploring the extreme shortage in mental health care and the long waiting times to see therapists. Some families have to take their loved ones as far away as Fargo to get a mental health bed.
The number of providers is extremely low for reasons that range from college students not going into the profession to reimbursement rates that are too low to make it feasible for medical practices to add mental health care. The so-called “parity” of insurance companies covering mental health services we thought we achieved decades ago is not really working.
We will be exploring all these questions as we go, and we’ll need your help to tell these stories. So if as you read our coverage, you see a significant issue or impact we’re missing, we would love to hear from you.
We aim to make a difference with this series in helping people get the mental health care they need, point policymakers to solutions on how to make the system better, advocate for fair reimbursement rates, and offer incentives for young people to go into the profession.
Everyone has probably known someone or has a family member who needed mental health help. This series is our way of trying to help.
Joe Spear is editor of The Free Press. Contact him at 344-6382 or jspear@mankatofreepress.com. Follow on Twitter @jfspear.
