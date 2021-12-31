The Free Press embarked on a project earlier this year to inform the public on the issues surrounding mental health in light of the COVID pandemic, the steep rise in mental health cases and the barriers to receiving mental health services.
Our goal with the occasional series is to shed light on the shortage of mental health services, analyze the funding and delivery and talk to those suffering from mental illness to help reduce the stigma.
In a series of four in-depth Sunday stories from August through December, we discovered structural problems in how Minnesota policy can create barriers to mental health treatment. We offered a look into those who have tried to use mental health services and talked to providers about the barriers to providing more services for a growing caseload.
We took on this project in light of the COVID pandemic, which greatly increased the number of people with mental health symptoms. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey showed that before the pandemic about 10 percent of people experienced symptoms of anxiety and depression. The figure went to 40 percent during the first year of the pandemic.
In our first installment, published on Aug. 15, we learned the COVID pandemic pushed mental health needs higher as isolation and normal routines like going to school and work were disrupted.
Children’s mental health needs are growing. Clinics report being busier than ever. And some 183,000 children and adults have serious or persistent mental illness in Minnesota.
Most people don’t know there’s a moratorium on adding mental health beds in Minnesota, and it’s a convoluted process to get exceptions.
But we also wanted to see if we could help improve the understanding of the issue among our readers with the hope that they would be more aware, perhaps be more understanding of people with mental health problems and become civically engaged in changing the system for the better.
So we conducted a survey of our readers to learn what they knew or understood about mental health and the system of providers and availability of services. We asked the same questions before we started the series and after the first four installments.
The results proved we helped educate our readers on this subject.
Initially, 62% of readers surveyed said mental health was a significant or very significant problem for the general population. The second survey after the stories were published showed 76% of readers thought the problem was significant or very significant.
We were also aiming to let readers know about the severe shortage of mental health care providers, especially in rural areas. Our stories found that most clinics had waiting lists of 7-8 weeks just to get in to see a therapist. Our readers became aware of this as we reported it.
Our initial survey showed 34% of readers believed there was a shortage of providers, but some 42% believed there was a shortage after our series was published.
Our reporters interviewed a number of mental health professionals who talked about barriers to more space at mental health emergency centers and the continual need to call insurance companies to make sure patients were still covered.
Readers had mixed confidence levels in providers addressing the issue well.
Before our series the survey showed 37% believe providers were not addressing mental health issues well. The follow up survey gave providers a better grade with only 34% saying providers were not addressing mental health needs of their patients well. That led to the conclusion that 40% of respondents generally agreed providers were addressing mental health needs well, while another 25% didn’t know.
And while insurance companies did seem to get some sympathy from readers after our series, a high number, 49% in the first survey and 42% in the follow up survey, said mental health issues were not being addressed well by insurance companies.
When the questions turned to insurance companies reimbursement of mental health providers — a topic that came up again and again in our reporting — the respondents to the survey let us know they need more knowledge on this topic. Some 59% in both surveys said they didn’t know if insurance reimbursement rates to providers were too high, too low or fair. About 11% thought rates were fair and 28% said rates were too low.
The next part of the series will address the insurance rate issue. If you’ve had examples of having to deal with insurance companies on mental health issues, we’d like to hear from you. Contact me at jspear@mankatofreepress.com.
As part of the public service, we will also be doing another in-depth story on solutions to the problems in the system and to mental health issues in general.
The Free Press considers public service a pillar of our journalism, and as always, we’d like to hear your ideas on this project and other projects we should consider.
Joe Spear is editor of The Free Press. Contact him at jspear@mankatofreepress.com, or 344-6382. Follow on Twitter at @jfspear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.