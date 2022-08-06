Thumbs up to the persistence of backers of the formation of American Legion Softball for girls.
The crusade for girls to have a comparable opportunity to play ball as the boys do in American Legion Baseball took at least four years. The evolution for girls to be recognized as athletes took a lot longer, but moms who never had an opportunity to play ball are thrilled that their daughters now can if they want to.
Hats off to Mike Arvidson, who is on the governing board of American Legion Baseball in Minnesota, for bringing up the need for American Legion Softball year after year.
This was the year. Mankato had been the site of the first Legion Baseball tournament in 1926. Last weekend Mankato hosted the first-ever American Legion Fastpitch Softball Tournament.
It was a good time. And it’s about time.
More insured
Thumbs up to the news that the number of those without medical insurance has fallen to its lowest rate ever.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said 8% of Americans were uninsured during the first quarter of the year. The rate had been 15% about a decade ago. The report shows 5.2 million Americans gained coverage in 2020.
Better access to insurance is due to more states expanding their Medicaid programs. States that had been holding out have gotten on board after the federal public health emergency rolled out in response to COVID-19 blocked states from dropping anyone off Medicaid.
And the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress included more subsidies for coverage through the ACA exchanges.
Higher rates of health insurance coverage is good for everyone and saves money by heading off serious illness because of earlier intervention. The country needs to continue working to lower the uninsured rates.
Poetic praise
Thumbs up to a local poet — the state’s first Indigenous poet laureate — receiving an extra boost of recognition and a monetary award as well.
Gwen Westerman, a Minnesota State University English and humanities professor, is one of 22 recipients of Academy of American Poets awards.
Along with writing other notable works, she is the author of “Follow the Blackbirds” — a poetry collection written in Dakota and English.
Westerman is of Dakota descent and grew up in Kansas, joining the English department of Minnesota State University in 1992. She has since made this area her home, involved in numerous arts, writing and educational projects.
Westerman’s contributions are priceless, and we are lucky that she has made the Mankato community her home. Her presence here has made the area richer.
The Griner of injustice
Thumbs down to the nine-year prison sentence handed down Thursday by a Russian court to Brittney Griner, the American basketball star who was arrested at the border around the start of the Ukrainian invasion for bringing cannabis vape cartridges into the country.
The detentions of Griner and Paul Whelan are the behavior of thuggish outlaw states. Griner got the maximum sentence for “smuggling” less than a gram of cannabis oil. Her arrest, jailing and “trial” are simultaneously retaliation for American support for Ukraine, an attempt to force the United States to release a Russian arms dealer dubbed “the Merchant of Death” and a bid by Vladimir Putin to further inflame American culture wars. (Griner is Black and lesbian.)
Griner’s torment — and Whelan’s as well — should stand as yet another warning to all Americans to steer clear in the future of any sort of economic involvement with Russia. Putin’s brutal regime does not respect human rights and it does not follow rule of law. Donald Trump may admire such behavior — the former president recently described the two-time gold medalist as “loaded up with drugs” — but the rest of us should not.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.