Thumbs up to the completion this summer of the River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic expansion and renovation project in St. Peter.
The expansion includes two new patient wings, emergency and urgent care departments, inpatient physical therapy space, a cafe and a new main entrance.
As construction was on the home stretch, adjustments could be made to convert trauma bays into negative pressure rooms to treat suspected COVID patients.
A rural development loan from the United States Department of Agriculture helped fund the $33.8 million project of the city-owned health facility.
The expansion and upgrades came because of the growing pains River’s Edge was experiencing. That’s a good problem to have at a time when so many rural hospitals are struggling.
The community of St. Peter recognizes the importance of having health care in its own backyard and has wisely invested to keep it there.
Hatch Act scofflaws
Thumbs down to the Trump administration’s repeated violations of the Hatch Act, a federal law that prohibits most executive branch officials and employees from participating in outright politics.
At least two Cabinet officers, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, took part this week in the Republican National Convention. Pompeo’s address, delivered via satellite from Israel, comes weeks after he sent memos to State Department employees reminding them of the requirement to avoid partisan politics. One of the memos said specifically: “Senate-confirmed Presidential appointees may not even attend a political party convention or convention-related event.” That is exactly what Pompeo and Carson, both of them Senate-confirmed officials, did.
The Hatch Act does not apply to a president or vice president, who hold elective office, not appointive ones. But tradition and regulation forbid the use of the White House grounds for a purely political event, as Trump did in using the White House as the backdrop for his acceptance speech on Thursday.
This “law-and-order” president ignores not only traditional limits on his behavior but legal ones as well.
Kenosha vigilantes
Thumbs down to a Wisconsin militia group that encouraged young white men to show up at protests in Kenosha with firearms.
“Any patriots willing to take up arms and defend our city tonight from evil thugs?” a Facebook group post read.
That night white teenager Kyle Rittenhouse, age 17, allegedly shot three protesters, killing two.
Also disturbing was the response by some law enforcement. In a widely circulating video, Kenosha police can be heard thanking and tossing bottled water from an armored vehicle to what appear to be armed civilians walking the streets. “We appreciate you being here,” an officer is heard saying over a loudspeaker.
Civilians have every right to protect themselves, their homes and their families when faced with imminent and serious danger from criminals. They don’t have a right to head out with guns to launch some twisted form of vigilante justice.
Dastardly dognapping
Thumbs down to the dognappers who decided to take a miniature schnauzer from a parked car with the window cracked while her owner ran into a store to get dog food.
The deed didn’t seem to be motivated by the good will of letting an animal out of a hot car. They didn’t call authorities if that was their concern.
Instead the two suspects took Sheba and then apparently decided to abandon her. She was found wandering miles away two days later.
Sheba is an 8-year-old dog rescued two years ago from a puppy mill by her Madison Lake owner. The dognappers no doubt caused unnecessary trauma to both the dog and her distraught owner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.