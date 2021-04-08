As a representative of the American Lung Association, I was interested to see a vape shop manager bring up children in a recent letter ("Throw out harmful vape tax bill," April 6).
Without question, e-cigarettes are the number-one driver of the youth tobacco epidemic we're currently experiencing in Minnesota and across the country. The Minnesota Department of Health reports that approximately 20% of high school students are currently vaping, and that compared to 2017, they are vaping more frequently and reporting more signs of nicotine dependence.
Meanwhile, taxes are the best barrier to put between kids and tobacco products. Studies have found youth are two to three times more responsive to price increases than adults. Every 10% cigarette tax increase reduces overall youth smoking by 5%, and prevents youth from starting to smoke by 10%. More than that, the nonprofit ClearWay Minnesota notes 53% of all smoking declines in our state since 1993 are attributable to price increases alone.
Taxes on tobacco products are what they've always been: a common-sense way to prevent kids from starting and a motivator for adults to quit. If tobacco and e-cigarette retailers truly want to keep their dangerous products out of the hands of kids, they should embrace this proposal, not fight it.
While we’re at it, let’s dedicate some of these taxes to helping Minnesotans break their tobacco addictions. Just this week, the House Taxes Committee proposed a budget that would dedicate $15 million a year of cigarette taxes to prevention and treatment efforts. Let’s get it done.
Kelly McIntee
Specialist|Advocacy & Public Policy
American Lung Association in Minnesota
