Gov. Tim Walz toured Armstrong Hall at Minnesota State University Wednesday giving assurances that the replacement of the 60-year old building would happen.
It’s a place he knows well.
As he sat in the cramped desks in the small and warmish room in Armstrong where he once attended class, Walz talked with Minnesota State University leadership, staff and students about the needs for a modern building.
He spoke with Free Press journalists after the meeting.
An initial $8.4 million bonding request would start the design and plans for demolition of the building. Construction of a new, albeit smaller, classroom building would follow.
“We will get a bonding bill done or we’ll just pay cash for it,” Walz said, matter of factly.
MSU’s offerings were part of the discussion of the university’s role in Mankato and statewide. It has top programs in nursing, aviation and criminal justice, which tied into another topic.
There’s a new Bureau of Criminal Apprehension facility slated for Mankato. The $48 million lab building would employ 50 highly paid lab techs and forensic scientists. That’s not in the bonding bill, but in the Walz public safety budget, again with a good likelihood it will happen.
Walz gave backing to North Mankato Caswell Park’s request for a new indoor recreation center and other amenities as a need to help Mankato/North Mankato continue to be a sports destination. When he lived in Mankato, he took his kids to Caswell.
The Mankato area has never before had such influence in St. Paul, and someone who is so familiar with the area. Walz is often informed by what happens in Mankato and how the area has grown in the last decade. This influence comes at an opportune moment as the pace of the all Democratic government in St. Paul has been historic. We’re so used to gridlock, it’s shocking when things get done.
Only the bonding bill seems slowed by required bipartisan support it needs. He opposes the GOP request to tie tax cuts to the bonding bill, saying it’s never been done that way.
So he said if the bonding proposal doesn’t get Republican support, Democrats will pay cash with part of the $17.6 billion surplus, and get it done, with an equal number of projects in the metro and rural areas and in Republican and Democratic districts. He emphasized repeatedly the projects will get done and there will be a bonding bill. A sure thing.
Also notable seems a tendency to agree or rethink how he had proposed funding wastewater treatment plants, including Mankato’s. He had earlier advised cities to use a revolving loan fund the state has that offers lower interest rates. Mankato leaders have apparently convinced him that fund works for smaller projects, but not the $90 million Mankato needs. The jury is still out on how that will be funded, but Walz seemed positive.
A longtime high school civics teacher at Mankato West, Walz was asked how he might navigate a high school civics class in today’s times with the unprecedented challenges to civil rights.
“Someone else receiving rights doesn’t mean you lose yours.
“I get what the political calculation of this is, but the damage is so great. The demonization of these children, especially these trans children,” Walz said.
“If you’re not standing up for those who are most vulnerable and don’t have a voice, it’s going to keep inching its way up.”
Lessons of bigotry, or discrimination, like Mankato’s Indigenous history, also offer lessons for teaching the stories of hope, change and reconciliation.
“Teach them the history. Teach them the things we have overcome. Mankato’s history is a pretty rugged one, especially when it comes to Indigenous people. It’s also a story of inspiration and hope.
“Now how we’re viewed is as an inclusive community that’s coming to grips with things that were done. And I think that’s the way, living right in the middle of this, I think that’s the way I would approach it.”
He said that if Minnesota had followed what some other states do by clamping down on what could be taught, we might never know about the 38 Native Americans who were hanged in Mankato.
As a teacher in today’s world, he said “I don’t know if I would be in trouble with folks who go to the school board,” referencing angry residents who challenge school curriculum on race and gender.
With all the bounty that’s in store for the Mankato area, there are likely not many public bodies where Walz would be “in trouble.”
Joe Spear is editor of The Free Press. Contact him at 344-6382 or jspear@mankatofreepress.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.