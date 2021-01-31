The Free Press stands by the accuracy and fairness of its stories on the state Capitol rally referred to by Rep. Jeremy Munson in the adjacent opinion column.
The Free Press asked for responses from Republican Reps. Munson and Susan Akland on a number of occasions, and both were afforded additional chances to respond in a follow-up stories in reaction to House Speaker Melissa Hortman’s statements.
In one conversation, Munson shouted profanities multiple times at a Free Press reporter.
The way Munson describes House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler’s statement that The Free Press headline was “inaccurate” is missing important context. Here is what Winkler said when pressed several times on the House floor by GOP Rep. Steve Drazkowski: ““Madam Speaker, Rep. Drazkowski, as I said, I haven’t actually seen the headline. The statement you just made purporting to be a headline sounds inaccurate, but I haven’t read the article so it’s very difficult to provide that context.”
Munson’s assertion that “there is not and never has been a House investigation” refers to actions, not what was said by the House speaker. The Free Press correctly quoted the House speaker and did a follow-up story quoting the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on the completion of its inquiry.
The BCA reviewed footage of the rally and spoke to one rally speaker. It recommended no criminal charges be filed. One could reasonably call the BCA’s actions an investigation into what happened, even if no formal action was taken. Other media and the official House Public Information office described the events in the same way.
The Free Press described the House process to look into the rally in an article that ran Jan. 23, when the BCA cleared Munson, Akland and other speakers.
The Free Press has covered hundreds of politicians over its century plus of existence. It is reasonable to suggest these political leaders sometimes do not tell the truth. We make every effort to follow up to get to the bottom of misleading or inaccurate statements when this happens, and that is what we have done in this case.
The Free Press has been recognized by established news industry trade organizations, its peers and the public for its high quality journalism. We take all criticism seriously.
Joe Spear is editor of The Free Press. Contact him at 344-6382 or jspear@mankatofreepress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.