Criticism comes with the territory in the news business, and The Free Press has a long history of publishing letters to the editor that criticize our coverage and our opinions.
We hope our critics remember that Fox, CNN, and MSNBC don’t do that.
But we sometimes don’t take time to appreciate our supporters and people who respect the role of the independent press in a democracy.
That role is often misunderstood, especially in these days when a new kind of nationalism has enveloped large swaths of our citizenry, when loyalty moves from principles of our Constitution to political leaders who might renounce those principles.
The role of the press in a democracy calls for independent professional news organizations using the full force of the First Amendment to play no favorites and operate on two principles: fairness and accuracy.
We believe we are holding true to those principles well. And so do some of our readers. But not all of them. In a letter published a few weeks ago a reader said “every article and editorial is against the president” and urged readers to “cancel this leftist paper.”
We welcome such criticism and take it seriously. At the risk of sounding like we don’t have a thick skin (we do) and that we’re defensive about criticism (we’re not), we’d like to provide some fairness and balance to The Free Press reader “story.”
These emails from readers have multiplied during the time of COVID, but they far outweigh the critical letters by almost 10 to 1. So, here’s the “rest of the story,” as great radio commentator Paul Harvey used to say.
One reader emailed a reaction to a story taking local COVID-19 deniers to task: “Just a quick note to say thanks and kudos re: your terrific article about the COVID-19 skeptics. Thanks also to the editorial staff who approved it for publication. One of the best things I’ve read in The Free Press in ages. Hope it gets submitted to MNA (Minnesota Newspaper Association) for consideration for next year’s awards. Keep up the good work!”
Many readers have come to have an appreciation of independent journalism in a time of great uncertainty: “Just a quick but heartfelt note to compliment the entire news staff on the job it’s been doing in covering the COVID 19 virus. While you might just think of this all as continuing to feed the daily beast and becoming quite tired of all the extra work — for the rest of us you have been helping us cope with the worst story of our lifetime. I’ve never been more impressed with the work of The Free Press than I have in the past month or two.
“I also want to commend your opinion/editorial leadership. You have taken up the cause for Mankato and written some of the best pieces I can recall. You all are performing an essential service at this scary time. Thank you all for all you do.”
This reader has a great sense of context:
“In this era when our daily newspapers are struggling, when a Minnesota city like St. Cloud (for example) has a ‘franchise’ newspaper office with essentially no newsroom anymore, I am proud to pull our copy of The Free Press from its green box — delivered early, VERY early, every morning— or access it online when traveling. I deeply appreciate thoughtful local reporting by Free Press writers. In fact, given the incessant jabbering on offer in the broadcast news media, their journalism is what I pay most attention to anymore.”
Another appreciates the difference between The Free Press and unreliable and unverifiable news from the internet.
“Count me in as one who definitely appreciates the work of our local news reporters. Like most other people nowadays, I browse the internet looking at the news sites, but I am always a bit reluctant to take much of what those sites say as fact. When I read something in The Free Press, I feel assured it has been fact checked for authenticity. Whether a person chooses to agree with the editorial stances of The Free Press depends on one’s political leaning, but a person can be assured the news articles are reliable information.”
And another sees the role of The Free Press as a watchdog of government: “I also want to thank you for printing the truth about the man in D.C. who, in my opinion, is the most unethical, corrupt president to have occupied the office in my lifetime. And I am just two months away from being 80 years old.”
And it’s always good to keep focus on why we are here — to serve our readers — and this reader reminds us of that:
“Thank you for providing a paper that is so important to locals.”
And finally, from another:
“We are proud of The Free Press and the folks that put it together. You are an important part of our lives.”
Joe Spear is editor of The Free Press. Contact him at 344-6382 or jspear@mankatofreepress.com. Follow on Twitter @jfspear.
