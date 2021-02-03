By Steve Simon
The attack on American democracy didn’t start with the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. That heartbreaking and shameful moment was the grim result of years of lies designed to undermine American voters’ confidence, incited by leaders who knew that their manipulative language would inspire that kind of assault.
In the end, the attackers failed. And they will always fail in the future as long as we meet lies with truth.
And the truth is simple. The 2020 election was fundamentally fair, accurate, and secure. Despite a once-in-a-century pandemic, voters and election officials overcame incredible challenges to deliver an election with the integrity Minnesotans have come to expect.
Voters expressed their confidence in our system and the people who run it, by voting in record numbers. Poll workers showed up, despite the personal risk. The people preparing ballots, working at the polls, and counting votes were longtime nonpartisan officials — people right in our community — our neighbors and our friends.
Post-election recounts, reviews and audits repeatedly backed up the reported vote totals. There is no evidence whatsoever that any votes were changed, deleted, or otherwise compromised.
Neither was there any evidence of infiltration of election infrastructure, or any of the other claims that dozens of courts across the nation have dismissed.
But there has been a tidal wave of disinformation designed to mislead and manipulate. Some people (including some elected officials) have chosen to wield conspiracy theories in an attempt to undermine public confidence in our election system.
There can be no sly or subtle compromise of the truth. The idea of “just asking questions” or “listening to both sides” about the election can be a veiled way of enabling the spread of corrosive conspiracy theories about our democracy.
Some leaders have staked out the territory of admitting that there was no fraud while at the same time claiming the election was ‘illegal’ or ‘unlawful,’ because of limited and temporary changes in election law during a pandemic.
That position is wrong and dangerous. Those lawful changes, brought about through the court system after extensive and public legal arguments from multiple organizations, were necessary to make sure that Minnesotans were able to cast their votes safely in 2020.
After the court declared that the proposed changes were fair, reasonable, required by law, and in the public interest, all of the opponents stood down and declined to appeal the result. It was the right thing to do.
Reasonable people can disagree about the direction of the policies that govern our election system, but there can be no reasonable disagreement about the fundamental integrity of the election results.
We’ve now seen the real danger that results from these lies. Last month, I was one of many election officials warning that overheated rhetoric and false accusations about the 2020 election could lead to violence or death.
Unfortunately, that prediction was correct. The attack on the U.S. Capitol left the halls of government spattered with blood, the nation grieving the lives lost, and mourning our country’s long democratic tradition.
Should we be surprised? When people are subjected to a steady stream of allegations that the election was “rigged” or “stolen” or “illegal,” it’s no wonder that some will take up arms against the imagined perpetrators. The leaders who encourage lies about our election — or who fail to stop them — have blood on their hands.
So, what’s next? Those of us who remain heartbroken about mob violence at the U.S. Capitol will not tolerate lies, disinformation, and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and the 30,000 poll workers in Minnesota who conducted it — especially coming from elected officials.
It’s time to tell the truth, and to demand that others do so, at every opportunity: The election was honest. To say otherwise does further damage to our democracy.
Steve Simon, DFL, is the Minnesota Secretary of State.
