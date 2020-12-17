How close we came.
One thing is clear. If this election had been any closer, clean or not, the Trumpians would have been looking to install their Napoleon, their Caesar, by any means necessary, and that would have been the end of our republic, something Ben Franklin warned us about at its inception... "if you can keep it."
I've been studying the end of the Roman republic for the last year. I was impressed at how fast after the first aspect of their constitution was breached the rest became dead letter history. The future changes in power were a matter of military conflict.
We must strengthen our election system, the Achilles tendon of our democracy. Computers are not the way to do it.
Mark Hustad
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.