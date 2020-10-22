On Sept. 27, KEYC News hosted a debate between Congressman Jim Hagedorn and his challenger Dan Feehan.
Late in the debate, Hagedorn challenged Feehan regarding alleged payments Feehan had received from three Democratic groups to pay him to run for Congress. I have watched this portion of the debate multiple times. Hagedorn challenged that Feehan had received close to $500,000 from the groups.
Feehan did not ask for the names of the groups. Feehan said this was a fabrication. Feehan did not offer any explanation for any amounts he may have received and challenged "don't attack my integrity." Feehan described himself as an "unemployed guy" trying to earn the title of congressman.
Researching the Financial Disclosure Reports filed by Feehan, and signed by him, shows under Schedule C: Earned Income:
2017 Leadership for Educational Equity (LEE) $50,000
2018 Center for a New American Security $55,412
2019 LEE $120,000
New Politics Leadership Academy: $55,500
Preceding year column, LEE: $120,000 and New Politics Leadership Academy: $64,000
The payments are generally described as "consulting."
On Sept. 28, the day after the debate, Feehan amended his Financial Disclosure for 2019 to remove the LEE amounts from the preceding year column.
The payments are significant. Feehan denied any payments. The three organizations describe themselves as identifying and working with future leaders. One organization identified candidates they had assisted. Researching several, the vast majority were identified as Democrats.
What I found puzzling was that for an "unemployed guy" Feehan claimed no knowledge of the amounts. He signed the reports. If there were 6 digit errors requiring an amendment, pretty careless! What was being "consulted" for several thousands of dollars?
Joe Willaert
Mankato
