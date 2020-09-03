We're all incredibly grateful you've jumped into the national discussion on racism, bigotry and are at the forefront of open, truthful, discussion and change throughout all of American society. No exceptions.
It's entirely possible we missed it, but when did The Free Press write or opine about the immensely popular, successful celebrity Nick Cannon? A few weeks ago, Cannon did a YouTube interview with known anti-Semite professor Richard Griffith ("Professor Griff") espousing his views about Jews and ideological alignment with Louis Farrakhan.
The "interview" received scant, very brief notice from the national media. Much more came out of the foreign press. However, while he was at it, Cannon also spewed absolute nonsense and virulent hate speech about the "white" race, yet national media (and The Free Press) totally failed to mention it.
Not newsworthy? Please explain.
Jeff Natysin
Mankato
(Editor's note. The Free Press published a story on Cannon's firing on page B6 of the July 16 edition).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.