I have always thought of myself as an old school JFK Democrat.
But the party and this paper have changed. The paper should also change it's name to the "Mankato Associated Free Press, and Voice of the Democratic Party."
I rarely see any national editorials, other than left wing voices, and any national news appears to me to be AP news and slanted towards in my opinion far left. I would like to read news and not opinions of what the AP wants me to believe.
Just facts and let me decide. If you lean left of center, I believe this paper will feel just fine. But if you look both ways before crossing the street, maybe just the facts would better suit you.
Tom Klingel
Mankato
