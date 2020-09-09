We have been subscribers to The Free Press for over 35 years, and today we have had enough. Every article and editorial is against the president.
Today put us over the edge. There were six or seven articles that were against President Donald Trump and their editorials were as usual putting the him down. Biden is their man.
So if you find what I am saying is true, it’s time you do the same and cancel this leftist paper.
Nora Barnick
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.