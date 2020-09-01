As a resident of Nicollet County, I can only encourage my fellow residents to show their continued support for Sen. Nick Frentz, and Rep. Jeff Brand.
Both these upstanding men bring integrity and leadership to St. Paul. During these troubled times, we must elect the best public officials. Sen. Frentz and Rep. Brand will fulfill their obligations to ensure that all citizens of District 19 will be represented.
Brian Earle
North Mankato
