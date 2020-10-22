Free Press Editor Joe Spear misrepresented my criticism of the $1.9 billion bonding bill and needs a reality check on the state’s financial situation.
Mr. Spear says “No one is planning on raising taxes.” The fact is we don’t even know how we will make the first debt payment on this bonding bill, much less balance our budget or replace the transportation and health-care funds this bill depleted.
Minnesota has a $2.34 billion deficit in the current fiscal budget and a whopping $4.7 billion next biennium because the state’s revenue was reduced when Minnesota families lost $100 billion in income. The state is required to balance its budget by June 30. Unlike the federal government, we cannot just borrow our way out of a deficit or print money.
If a family’s income decreases 15%, it cuts spending. A family with a negative bank account may justifiably use a credit card in an emergency to repair plumbing or a leaky roof, but not buy a vacation or concert tickets.
Bonding is the taxpayer’s credit card. Our next “minimum payment due” for previous “credit cards” is $1.6 billion — more than the entire debt in this bill. The interest on bonding bills multiplies project costs by 140%. Paying as we go, saves 40%. The “low interest” argument is weak.
While Minnesota needs to get its financial house in order, the Legislature spent $1.9 billion on both essential and non-essential needs. Rather than showing financial restraint by passing a bill only covering roads, bridges and wastewater infrastructure, the Legislature used the taxpayer’s credit card for a spending spree.
This bill prioritized ballparks, amphitheaters, museums, and bike trails over education and human services spending. It took roughly $12 million in gas tax and general fund money to pay for Minneapolis and St. Paul’s riots. It took $100 million of sick tax money used to subsidize health insurance and paid for half of the tax cut for business owners. The bill even subsidized a $20.4 million facility for Google (Google had $134 billion in revenue last year).
This was not just a bonding bill. It was a $44.8 million supplemental spending bill, a tax cut bill costing another $90 million in this biennium and another $117.9 million in the next, and a $1.6 billion (General Obligation, Trunk Highway and Appropriation) debt bill rolled into one vote. It also violated our Constitution’s single-subject requirement.
I support roads, bridges and wastewater infrastructure. As the chief author for the Vernon Center wastewater project bill, I received the hearing on it and worked to include this project in the bonding bill by promoting its need for funding on dozens of media interviews, because projects like this one are essential. Yet, Mr. Spear says ‘Munson gets no credit’.
Jobs from this bill won’t start for an average of two years and don’t help hair stylists, hotel or restaurant workers. Democrats voted seven times against re-opening our service industry and against an amendment which authorized a $2 billion dollar private investment (more than this entire bill) to safely replace Line 3. Both created immediate jobs.
If you believe we won’t raise taxes for this bonding bill, then every dollar for amphitheaters, museums, and corporate subsidies crammed into this bill must be cut from education, health care, social services, and transportation budgets.
The Legislature could have addressed the budget deficit before using the taxpayers’ credit card. We deserve a Legislature who will make responsible decisions, not fight to outspend one another on non-essential projects to benefit a campaign mailer.
Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, represents House District 23B.
