The headline to The Free Press Feb. 14 Our View reads: “Democracy: Impeachment trial changes America.” I am certainly not a constitutional scholar. I am not even a lawyer. But in my view this is a case where the precedent set is more important than the result. I think it’s akin to making bad law!
Setting aside that some think former President Donald Trump is not a nice guy, it seems the editorial writer takes the position since this was a political trial senators, not a court of law, have the authority to decide jurisdiction.
And because this was not a criminal trial the precedent cases addressing the definition of incitement should not apply, nor should the right to due process and/or freedom of speech. Is that “Democracy”?
Article I Section 3 clause six reads “...When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside; ...”. In the case at hand the presiding officer was the Democrat pro-temp president of the Senate, who was also a juror. Is that “Democracy”?
Was the chief justice asked to preside, or asked and declined?
If he was not asked maybe it was because the Democrat majority was not confident in the jurisdiction question but was confident a simple majority of senators votes would allow them to proceed with trial on the underlying issue. Is that “Democracy”?
If he was asked and declined maybe it was because he took the position Trump was not “the president” at the time of the trial, therefore he was not bound by the Constitution to preside. If that was the case it gives some insight to his thoughts on jurisdiction.
Had the chief justice presided at trial and ruled no jurisdiction, the underlying issue would have been dismissed. Had he ruled the Senate had jurisdiction senators would have been forced to cast their votes solely on the merits of the underlying issue, rather than side-stepping saying they voted not guilty due to lack of jurisdiction.
Whether that would have resulted in conviction is not known to me.
Private citizen Donald J. Trump can still be charged in the criminal justice system if DOJ decides that is the right thing to do.
When proper process is followed, it is more likely reasonable people will accept the result whether they like it or not.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.