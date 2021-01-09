After 50 years as a foot soldier in the culture wars, I still believe the conflict is small government against large government.
The hippies I hung around with in the 70's wanted government to stop interfering with their daily lives. The "suits" I worked for in the 80’s wanted to keep more profits. But they both wanted schools and roads and prisons for the bad guys (even though they didn’t agree on who the bad guys were).
That sounds like everyone wanted small government. But what it actually was that the hippies wanted government to shut down the smokestacks and the "suits" wanted government to get the hippies off the street, out of sight, and off the sidewalks in front of their office.
In the 1700s, Adam Smith suggested “that government governs best that governs least.” The hippies and the corporations both claimed the "least" position. But each wanted protection from the other. Only a functioning government can do that.
So maybe that is where we have come to. The underclass has taken to the street seeking justice and protection from the exploitation of their bodies and the environment. The corporate "suits" have gone to the U.S. Senate to obstruct action on justice, clean air, safe lives and equal access to opportunity.
We have big government. Social Security, Medicaid, OSHA, ICE, FDA and the military, plus all the rest of the alphabet agencies, already exist. All have become more or less necessary.
The COVID pandemic has illuminated the shortcomings of states rights in a national crisis. Personal freedom does not "Trump" your community responsibility. I propose we stop asking for the solution to our particular problem and call on government to become efficient.
Do stuff. Do something. Do it to the best of your ability. Stop arguing over red or blue ideas. Recognize the humanity of all people. Let the pursuit of justice guide your deliberations.
Larry Kiewel
St. Peter
