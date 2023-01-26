I know you won’t bother to publish what I write or probably even read it, but your own editorial says, “letters or email stating facts that are not commonly known, should include the source.”
Letter writer Kurt Schroeder says: “If the Minnesota Legislature passes the proposed PRO life act, we have a current majority party who has little if any moral compass to allow for abortion up-to-the-minute the baby is born.”
Please tell me where is the source to support his claim that babies can be aborted until the minute they are born?
As an OB/GYN, I find this highly offensive and completely false. But please print this garbage so that everyone can read it when he says his supposed facts, that by the way aren’t real. If you can’t hold your own standards then please don’t bother to put rules on what you publish.
Please by all means stay like every other news journal that says we are impartial and both sides blah, blah, blah. There is only one side that holds the truth. The Republicans talking points are all lies.
Scott Barnacle
Mankato
