I am proud to see the Mankato Free Press acknowledging that they are on land that was "forcibly taken." If they consider giving their land back, the new partnership may improve the quality of journalism and reporting.
Better yet, after the city passes the "land acknowledgment," they should create a native land tax. I do not pay enough in property taxes and having more people governing me will keep me busy.
According to a Sept. 2021 article by KEYC, "Violent crimes include things like burglary, murder, larceny, and robbery." Mankato saw an increase in multiple areas, including burglary. Residential burglary is up 46% in 2021 from 2020 so far. That's one of the largest jumps in violent crimes."
Working more to afford higher taxes would mean people would have less time to commit violent crimes.
Some families in my neighborhood have already accepted second jobs to stay in front of rising inflation. But who are we kidding? They could work more hours to pay back their distant relatives' mistakes. Sacrificing their time with their children is a small price to pay.
Additionally, paying more taxes will ensure families have no money for private schools. Mankato Area Public schools have lost 492 students over the last three years. Reducing income through taxation would help them regain students.
In conclusion, the "land acknowledgment" the city will be voting on does not go far enough. They should consider future policies encouraging people to give back their land and tax them more. That is the only way to correct past mistakes. I cannot wait for North Mankato to copy Mankato on these positions.
Ronald Schmidt
North Mankato
