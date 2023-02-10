A year ago, a teacher asked for support. He got none. He later submitted a letter of resignation with a six-week notice, which was a breach of his contract.
The district denied his request but then fired him. His students spoke up for him. Not one school board member reached out to the teacher. Actions speak louder than words.
Over the last year, teachers and staff have attended Coffee and Conversations, asking how to advocate for their departments. District staff attend these meetings to endorse various services to meet their students' needs. Few school board members followed up to get more information. Actions speak louder than words.
A member of Educare spoke at a September school board meeting, asking board members to spend time with a teacher planning curriculum and in the classroom — in order to understand the careers the board oversees. Not one school board member asked for more information. Actions speak louder than words.
According to the National Institute of General Medical Science, "The DNA of any two people on Earth is 99.6 percent identical." But according to the curriculum of one of the sophomore English teachers at Mankato West high school, saying "We are one human race" is a form of covert white supremacy.
When this blatant inconsistency was brought to the school board’s attention, only one board member made an effort to get more information. Actions speak louder than words.
Do not tell me you (Mankato school board) care when you have shown me you do not. Actions speak louder than words.
Ronald Schmidt
North Mankato
