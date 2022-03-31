Separate and unequal is allowed under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
This is essentially what the U. S. Department of Education, Office of Civil Rights has agreed to in the MavPOD settlement with Minnesota State University.
The university has agreed to move two of the larger accessible MavPODs, currently clustered in a group of three in the Wigley Administration Building, to two other buildings. In addition, the university will spend more money to purchase two additional accessible MavPODs, with locations for placement yet to be determined.
As the complainant, I received notification that the investigation had been suspended upon the decision to enter into a settlement agreement on the same day that there was a showing of the movie Crip Camp on campus, — March 16.
For those unfamiliar, Crip Camp is a documentary about Camp Jened, a camp for teenagers with disabilities in the Catskills, operating in the 1970s, where campers got to experience “liberation and full inclusion as human beings.” For some of the campers, most notably Judy Heumann, this led to a lifetime of activism in the Disability Rights Movement.
The documentary chronicles efforts to enact and enforce civil rights for people with disabilities, beginning with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act. Buried within the law was a provision that essentially said a person with a disability could not be discriminated against, solely by reason of their disability, under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.
This change in federal law was a gamechanger for people with disabilities.
However, as the documentary makes clear, it is not enough to just enact a law that prohibits discrimination. It must be enforced. The first step in the federal enforcement process is the writing of the regulations.
This is a highly politicized process with those groups and organizations with the most resources able to craft regulations that serve their self-interest, not necessarily the interests of the people a law was meant to benefit. Between 1973 and 1977, no regulations were issued. Crip Camp documents four years of activism to get the Secretary of the Department of Health, Education, and Welfare (later replaced by two federal Departments) to publish the regulations.
Section 504 never created the kind of changes disability rights activists were fighting for. But it did set in motion the activism needed and the legal basis for the eventual passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), signed in to law by President George H. W. Bush in 1990.
While watching Crip Camp, just hours after reading the MavPOD settlement agreement, put the MavPODs and ‘the remedy’ to ensure equal access of opportunity into a powerful, yet shameful perspective.
People were literally risking their lives to have equal access. Yet almost four decades later, MavPODS exist. To add insult to injury, Crip Camp was being shown in an auditorium, remodeled post -ADA, which affords people with mobility disabilities seating space only at the back of the auditorium.
I knew early on, after filing the complaint, that the type of settlement that was ultimately agreed upon would be the likely outcome. Why? Because the person handling my complaint conveyed that the regulations governing the ADA were not written to cover inaccessible MavPODS.
No one at the time of the writing of the regulations conceived of a college campus scattered with 100 portable inaccessible study spaces. The federal agency charged with enforcement can only enforce within the scope of their authority. Seemingly, the scope of their authority allows for separate and unequal MavPOD access on campus, — which makes the settlement a legal form of discrimination.
All along, the university has continued to promote and market the wonders of MavPODs. “No reservations required, just find an empty MavPOD” and … “sit back, relax, and recharge.”
I guess to do otherwise would admit that the $1 million purchase of 100 inaccessible MavPODs was a mistake.
What is even more disturbing is the precedent that this settlement agreement sets. Now, the company that manufactures the pods can tell university administrators across the nation, no worries about ensuring access to people with mobility disabilities on your campus. Do what MSU, Mankato has done. Pair six accessible spaces with 100 inaccessible pods, put a sticker on the side telling people where to find an accessible space, and you are good to go.
The silver lining may be that there is a heightened awareness about access, at least physical access to spaces on campus, the word “ableism” is now being spoken, and ableist policies and practices are being called out.
Nancy M. Fitzsimons, Ph.D, MSW, LISW, is a professor of social work at Minnesota State University.
