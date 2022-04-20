On April 24, 2013, Rana Plaza collapsed in Dhaka, Bangladesh, killing 1,132 people and injuring over 2,500. We must address the continuing sweatshop conditions of clothing factory workers who still work long hours locked in unsafe conditions to meet unreasonable deadlines for little pay.
We must address the horrific pollution in communities where textile production causes high cancer rates, birth deformities, child deaths, skin, respiratory and intestinal diseases.
The clothing industry is the second largest polluter in the world after oil. Pesticides used in cotton farming, toxic dyes used in manufacturing, half a trillion gallons of fresh water used in dyeing textiles annually and the huge waste in discarded clothing all create unacceptable pollution.
Dyes containing lead, mercury, arsenic and hormone disruptors are discharged into rivers and reach the sea, eventually spreading around the world.
But clothing factories don’t have to be sweatshops. Model clothing company, Alta Gracia, proved that sub-poverty wages and terrible work conditions for 50 million apparel workers in the global economy are not a necessary evil.
Factories can have living wages, benefits and safe working conditions and still make profits. Pressure your favorite clothing brands to demand these conditions in the factories they source from.
Paying workers a living wage adds about $1 to the cost of a $35 sweatshirt barely affecting brand company profits. Support legislation on labor rights. Buy good quality clothing that lasts instead of larger quantities of cheap clothing that end up releasing methane in landfills; clothing brands that invest in chemical-free technologies; local thrift store clothing; sustainable clothing like organics cotton.
Visit Fashion Revolution website. Watch the movie “The True Cost.” Read the book “Sewing Hope.”
Paulette Bertrand
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.