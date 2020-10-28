The New York Times article, "Infection of Pence aides raises new questions about Trump’s virus response," published Sunday, clearly shows that President Trump and Vice President Pence don’t even care about the health and welfare of their own aides and supporters.
The president and vice president don’t care who gets sick from COVID-19, as long as they get re-elected.
At least Chris Christie is making sense.
The article observes that:
"The only person in the president’s orbit whose own experience with the virus appeared to have altered his thinking is Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor, who was hospitalized after testing positive and now urges Americans to wear masks and practice social distancing.
“These minor inconveniences can save your life, your neighbors and the economy,” he wrote last week in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal. “Seldom has so little been asked for so much benefit. Yet the message will be broadly heeded only if it is consistently and honestly delivered by the media, religious leaders, sports figures and public servants.
“Those in positions of authority,” he said — without directly mentioning Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence — “have a duty to get the message out.”
Daniel Levin
North Mankato
