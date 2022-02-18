The comments opposing the Prairie Winds Middle School affinity group piqued this historian’s interest about how well our community understands racial segregation, especially how and why spaces were segregated.
Segregation involved a set of formal and informal racial restrictions across a range of institutions throughout the nation. It’s understandable to think that segregation worked the same way in all spaces or that the “separate but equal” rule from the 1896 Plessy v. Ferguson case that legalized racial segregation meant there was physical separation of the races.
But the historical scholarship shows that actual separation rarely occurred. In fact, it was not even the goal.
Racial segregation worked differently in different types of spaces and across geographical boundaries. Schools were likely one of the spaces where physical separation of the races took place most frequently.
All-Black schools generally had Black teachers and Black staff although white schools likely had Black workers in menial jobs. But actual separation occurred in few other spaces.
Despite laws that called for “separate” train cars for black and white passengers, railroad companies rarely made that investment. Instead, African-American customers often sat in the “smoker.”
When segregation laws came into being in the 1890s, these cars were near the boilers that powered the train creating a thick, black smoke. Because this car was already smoky and smelly and dirty, white men from the first-class car sat in the smoker to smoke their cigars, chew their tobacco, and spit their tobacco juice on the floor. Black and white passengers sat on the smoker together. But the white passengers had the status to come and go as their needs and wants dictated. Black men and women were relegated there by law.
In all-white restaurants, African Americans often cooked and served the food and bussed the tables. They were in and out of dining rooms in which they couldn’t sit down to eat.
Theaters may have had separate doors for Black patrons, but they watched the same shows looking down, and often throwing food down, on whites from the balcony. Black customers shopped alongside whites, but they were served last regardless of who arrived first. And they couldn’t try on shoes or clothing, so they had to hope the attire fit well.
An unspoken racial etiquette required black men and women to step off sidewalks when whites passed — sinking into the mud or snow. Redlining and racial covenants kept residential communities segregated, but anyone who has watched the film “The Help” will know that whites and Blacks came into constant and intimate contact with each other in white homes.
Black domestic servants cooked, cleaned, and raised white children. And anyone who was surprised to learn that Sen. Strom Thurmond, a well-known white-supremacist politician for much of the late twentieth century, had a Black daughter does not understand that elite white men could control anything they wanted. Even black women’s bodies.
In these and many other ways, white and Black Americans constantly interacted in public and private spaces.
So, if racial segregation was not about the physical separation of the races, then what was it about? Three things: status, money, and power. The point of these laws and practices was to make sure African Americans occupied a lower status in public spaces and that all-Black spaces remained inferior.
By the 1890s, a Black middle class was emerging composed of businessmen, landowners, teachers, journalists and other professionals who defied all barriers to live the American dream.
The first Black millionaire in Birmingham, Alabama, was a man named Mitchell Edwards. He started out as a server in a white-owned restaurant, later opened his own café and finally invested in a bank and real estate. He represented a generation of African Americans born into freedom who saw an opportunity for their hard work to lead to financial success. To see a man like Edwards ride in a first-class passenger car wearing his fine clothes and dining on a fine meal, while most white Americans couldn’t afford to do so, proved white supremacy to be a lie.
Racial segregation became a vehicle to power that lie into the 20th century. Financially successful Black men like Edwards continued to exist, but racial segregation ensured they wouldn’t be able to flaunt their wealth.
Although racial segregation did provide opportunities for African Americans to open their own businesses, it kept most Black workers in serving positions. Black Americans cooked, cleaned, served, bussed tables, cut grass, chopped cotton and performed other manual labor.
These representations remained with us after segregation ended in literature and film and on the front of the pancake mix box. The notion that certain jobs were intended for Black laborers depressed wages in those fields.
Jobs typically associated with African Americans initially did not get Social Security. And, until 1968, federal law allowed African Americans to be pushed out of the housing market, meaning that only whites benefitted from one of the largest wealth-generating opportunities in U.S. history — the post-World War II housing boom.
What does this have to do with the Prairie Winds affinity group? Well, nothing. Once you understand how racial segregation worked in our country, you can see how the affinity group does not fall into that category.
Many Mankatoans have pointed out that participation in the affinity group is voluntary while segregation was required. This is true. But another crucial difference is the underlying intent. Segregation laws and practices were intended to create status and wealth distinctions between the races that would empower whites for generations.
The affinity group seems to have the opposite intent — to empower students who may not look like most of their classmates by giving them a space to reflect on difference and a safe place to talk to others who are going through similar experiences. Knowing this history provides context to help us better understand our present and to shape our future in more positive directions.
Angela Jill Cooley is an associate professor of history at Minnesota State University.
