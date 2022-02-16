How much discrimination is too much discrimination? I have read online arguments that justify discrimination if it is limited to only one hour per month.
For me, our children deserve an education free of any discrimination. They deserve to be valued for their individual character and their unique personalities.
I would like to remind the community that the First Amendment's protections include “freedom of association." Generally, this means we have the freedom to associate with others who have similar political, religious or cultural beliefs.
All citizens are allowed to gather, on their own time, as part of freedom of association. This is not the same as Mankato Area Public Schools administration, most of the School Board, and a limited number of school principals allowing, forming, or authorizing race-based "affinity groups," access to which is based solely on the pigmentation of our students' skin.
Treating people differently based on traits that cannot be changed is unfair, discriminatory and possibly illegal under The Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin.
Set aside your ideology and ask yourself, are race-based "affinity groups" discriminating against people based on skin color? I want to see our school leaders promoting opportunities where our students can learn and embrace their differences and where they work and grow together. Isn't learning together the better option?
Julie Strusz
Mankato
