A visit to the dried up banks of our beloved Minnesota River confirms the sad reality of climate change — global warming is causing drought which is drying up our precious waterways and lakes.
As a pastor, I believe that we have a moral responsibility to care for this creation. As a citizen, I have an obligation to vote for candidates who take this moral responsibility seriously.
Two years ago, Attorney General Keith Ellison sued Exxon Mobile and other oil corporations because they had allegedly known about the dangers of climate change decades ago and had lied to the public, even funding “climate skepticism” to protect their profits!
Mr. Ellison’s actions are exactly what we need — accountability under the law in order to protect our great state. I’ll vote for Attorney General Keith Ellison, and I invite you to join me.
Rev. Andrew Davis
St. Peter
