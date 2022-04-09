Did you know the University of Minnesota has an estimated annual economic impact of $8.6 billion in our state?
In fact, every dollar invested in the University by Minnesotans has a $13 return on investment. Thanks to a record-breaking state surplus, we have an opportunity to double down on our investment. All while bringing state-of-the-art agriculture and agribusiness facilities to south central Minnesota.
The opportunity is the Future of Advanced Agricultural Research in Minnesota project in Mower County. FAARM will secure Minnesota as a global leader in agribusiness and help retain industry talent here.
It is a first-of-its-kind complex that will advance research and innovation at every intersection between people, animals, crops, plants, soil, water and the environment.
It’s also a collaboration with Riverland Community College in Austin and the University of Minnesota. Together, they can open opportunities to broaden Minnesota’s agriculture industry, which makes up 30% of Minnesota’s workforce.
As progressive agriculturalists and U of M alumni, Myah Walker, director of quality for Sparboe Farms at Litchfield, and I believe FAARM presents a transformational opportunity for Minnesota. It will expand our state’s ability to lead on emerging disciplines in the agriculture industry. It will support existing and emerging researchers, farmers and entrepreneurs. It will be a life-changing economic catalyst.
We urge the Legislature and the governor to fund the FAARM project and all capital investment projects from the University of Minnesota.
Together, the state of Minnesota and the U of M can propel Americans to solve the world’s grandest agricultural challenges.
Pat Duncanson
Mapleton
