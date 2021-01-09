Rep. Susan Akland, what in the world were you thinking when you agreed to speak at the “Storm the Capitol,” rally in St. Paul Wednesday, held in conjunction with the insurrection in Washington, D.C?
The seditious rhetoric in St. Paul was the same as it was in Washington. When the Minnesota crowd was informed of the actual storming of our United States Capitol, they cheered.
Like Donald Trump, Josh Hawley and Jim Hagedorn, there is now blood on your hands. You have shamed and dishonored your constituents. You should resign immediately.
Bill Horton
St. Peter
