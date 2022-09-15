Lately there has been a lot of criticism of Susan Akland’s representation. I think that it’s important to present a balanced view of Rep. Akland as opposed to the unfounded criticism that has been published recently.
A recent letter accusing Akland of “ignoring her constituent’s needs” is blatantly false.
There are many examples of Akland’s effectiveness. For instance, she has fought for legislation which would allow patients to obtain physical therapy without a physician’s referral as well as legislation which would remove the taxation on Social Security benefits. As a member of the health committee she won the fight for extending the reinsurance program which saved thousands of people from increases in costly premiums.
She also opposed radical comprehensive sex education which would sexualize children. She has shown balance in her voting record by championing the concerns of her district.
The false accusation of Akland not being present during a vote for a mental health bill is blatantly misrepresented. The vote for the mental health bill came without sufficient time for the bill to be read or reviewed as it was presented only a few hours before the end of the session. Instead of voting on this legislation blindly, she was present for the vote and chose to abstain which was a judicious move on her part.
Don’t we want a representative who is going to be responsible when dealing with critical legislation?
Based on these reasons, I support Akland and she has my vote.
Barb Seastrand
St. Peter
