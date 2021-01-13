Like many of Rep. Susan Akland’s constituents, I was shocked by her participation in last Wednesday’s “Storm the Capitol” rally in St. Paul.
Her recent apology was a baby step toward salvaging her reputation, but I’m still troubled by her explanations.
It’s inexcusable that Rep. Akland, who calls herself “a peacemaker,” joined with fanatics on her first day in office. Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, who invited her to the rally, is part of the most extreme fringe of legislators in St. Paul.
He and other rally participants signed a letter last month urging the Texas Attorney General to add Minnesota to the states he was suing over baseless claims of election fraud. (The suit failed.) We Minnesotans are rightly proud of how we conduct our elections. I’m disappointed that Akland’s apology stopped short of declaring her full confidence in the integrity and professionalism of our elections officials and volunteers.
Akland also says she “wasn’t certain about the rally’s purpose.” Is it too much to expect our representative to figure out what an event is about before speaking at it?
This is a monumental lapse of judgment. District 19A is a moderate district, which Akland won by only 108 votes. The values expressed at the rally aren’t our values.
Akland seems to realize her mistake, but it’ll take more than an apology to regain the confidence of her constituents. We will be watching for her to put actions to her words by actively working toward bipartisan solutions for problems facing our state, especially the COVID-19 health crisis, and making smarter choices about allies in the legislature.
Blake Couey
St. Peter
