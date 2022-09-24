The Coalition of Minnesota Businesses sets priorities to divert tax dollars to private schools, eliminate government-supported health-care programs and lower taxes for the wealthy.
For. The. Wealthy.
CMB supports Rep. Susan Akland, District 19A, with weekly pro-Ackland flyers. Akland supports the CMB agenda, but she does not meet with her constituents in person. Why does she fear her constituents?
Does she want us to disregard her views about who won the 2020 presidential election? Many Minnesotans consider election deniers to be MAGA extremists who are challenging the peaceful transfer of power directed by the U.S. Constitution.
Does she want us to ignore her appearance at the Storm the Capitol rally in St. Paul on Jan. 6, 2021? The speaker just before her speech threatened violence against Gov. Tim Walz's family. Akland said nothing about that at all, as if she agreed with the previous speaker.
Does she want us to forget about her support for the governmental denial of women's freedom to control their own bodies and futures? A woman and her health care provider will make decisions that are right for her.
Does she want us to look past her economic policies? She prioritizes tax cuts for the wealthy over essential services to middle class and needy Minnesotans.
She attends school board meetings for publicly funded education — yet she also attends meetings to support directing that public funding to private schools.
Akland does not represent all of southern Minnesota. I will vote for Jeff Brand for representative to the House of Representatives.
Elizabeth J. Sandell
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.