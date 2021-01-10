The time is now to begin a recall petition on Susan Akland. Jim Hagedorn should also resign because of his votes on Jan. 6.
Hagedorn’s votes that day were intended to disenfranchise millions, hand Donald Trump an undemocratic second term, and give legitimacy to the lie that caused the chaos at the Capitol and the deaths of five.
Akland apparently also perpetuates these lies and participated in a rally that laughed and cheered when the U.S. Capitol was ransacked.
Akland, a former registered nurse and the first-term District 19A representative, announced she was glad to see the crowd unmasked at the undemocratic and extremist “Storm the Capitol” rally she attended and spoke at.
And, according to the Star Tribune, the rally was also attended by the far-right groups the Three Percenters and the Boogaloo Bois. We might as well top off the craziness of that rally with the calls that suggested for an overthrow of the government.
I don’t know if Akland supports armed revolution or far-right extremism, and I don’t know if she was among those laughing at the insurrection, but I believe you can tell a lot about a person by the company they keep. She needs to answer for her involvement that day.
This type of person should not and cannot represent the values and patriotism of the voters of Nicollet County. As a first-term representative and political newcomer, voters had no record to judge her candidacy on and this is not at all what we expect.
Wess McConville
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.