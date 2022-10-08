Please consider thoughtfully for whom you vote in choosing our Minnesota House representative. Rep. Susan Akland has not served our district well.
She has not strayed from the party line and has not advocated for our children or our community’s health-care needs, two of the causes she frequently mentions. In fact, she voted to cut funding to support our schools and has opposed efforts to lower the cost of health care.
I have personally written her letters at least once a month since she took office begging her to follow through on her promises. She has never once responded to any of my letters. When Jeff Brand was our representative, he always communicated with me on the issues which concerned me most — our children and health-care accessibility.
Katha Chamberlain
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.