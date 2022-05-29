On Sunday May 23, the Minnesota House of Representatives finished their annual legislative session at midnight.
One of the final bills provided a variety of sources of funding to support mental health including support for mental health in schools and shelters, and loan forgiveness for providers struggling to pay off debt. The bill passed and received considerable support from Republicans in the Senate and Democrats in both chambers, but Rep. Susan Akland, R- St. Peter, was not even present to vote.
Akland either did not support the bill or did not care enough to show up. As a member of the Preventive Health Committee of the House of Representatives you would think this bill might be a priority for her.
Whatever the reason for her failure on this bill, our district deserves a more engaged and consistent representative who will support important initiatives like mental health funding. I hope you will join me in voting for Jeff Brand in November to give us the representation we deserve.
Kathleen Keller
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.