As we enter the final weeks before the mid-terms, it’s time to stop looking at an “R” or “D” and consider who the most qualified candidate is.
Consider Susan Akland who exemplifies values which will support a parent’s input for their child’s education by protecting children from a sex education bill that sexualizes them. She supports small businesses and our agricultural community and is conscientious of wasteful government spending and works to curb those excesses. Jeff Brand, on the other hand, voted for a $15,000 pay raise for himself.
Crime is at an all-time high, and we need a candidate who will support the police instead of defunding them. Brand voted to defund the police which puts our citizens at risk. Brand is not endorsed by the Minnesota Police Officers Association whereas Akland is.
Those who know Susan consider her a loving person who deeply cares about issues such as women’s health. Not once has she promoted an anti-abortion agenda, and there have been no legislative bills dealing with this issue.
Yet Jeff Brand maligns Akland by characterizing her as a radical extremist. Brand voted to tax cancer treatments; not only is this extreme but it shows a lack of compassion.
The recent letters criticizing Akland and making false accusations are written by people who have not made any attempt to discuss their concerns with her and are nothing more than constituents whose only interest is mudslinging and smearing her name.
Susan Akland is the choice for a better Minnesota.
Sharon Litynski
St. Peter
