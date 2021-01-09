The voters who elected Susan Akland to the Minnesota House of Representatives sent her there to do the people's business, not to participate in cheap, dangerous publicity stunts such as the "Storm the Capitol" rally.
The desecration of the U.S. Capitol on the day of this rally should teach all of us the dangers of using inflammatory words such as "storm" the Capitol.
In addition, for nurse Aklund to tell the gathered mob that she was "happy" to see them unmasked is irresponsible in any public official, especially one trained as a medical professional.
Aklund is unfit for the office to which she was elected and should resign.
Claude Brew
St. Peter
