We have read in the Star Tribune that at the pro-Trump rally in St. Paul Rep. Susan Akland told the crowd she was glad they were unmasked. First, why would Akland go to a "rally" to protest an election she won? That baffles us.
Second, and more importantly though, we feel it was wrong that Akland told people she was glad they were not wearing masks. She is a nurse and her husband is a doctor. Medical training and skills are based and rooted in science.
Why is she not listening to the top scientists and doctors studying this virus? As a nurse, one wears a mask where there are infectious patients to keep everyone as safe as possible. As a representative she should help keep her constituents as safe as possible.
There are thousands of doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals in our country that have literally been putting their lives in jeopardy and working tirelessly to care for patients with COVID-19. Some of these people have died or are dying from this virus. They are asking and begging people to wear masks!
Do not disrespect these doctors and nurses who are fighting so hard on the front lines.
We sincerely respect that Akland’s choice is pro-life. However, how does one reconcile believing in not killing early human life, but think it's okay to endanger human lives not in the womb? Wearing a mask protects other human beings.
We should be able to expect our lawfully elected officials to follow science and wear masks. This includes Akland.
Beth Kallaus and
Mary Hildebrandt
St. Peter
