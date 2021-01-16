In a recent letter to the editor, new Rep. Susan Akland called for peace and unity as we transition to Joe Biden’s presidency next week, writing that our “thoughts and actions matter.”
While this call is commendable, it avoids accountability for her own role in fueling insurrection. On Jan. 6, Akland spoke at the “Storm the Capitol” rally in St. Paul. The name of the rally echoed the slogan used for weeks by those intending to assault the U.S. Capitol on the same date.
Notably, Akland also avoided challenging Trump’s lie that he won the election. It was Trump’s lie, and the collusion of so many GOP legislators in broadcasting it, that prompted the violence in the first place.
In her letter, Akland undercuts her message about a peaceful transition and implicitly validates “those who choose to protest” by leaving out the reason they are protesting — to spread lies about the election and challenge its outcome.
She cannot support both the inauguration and the protest. No call for unity will succeed until the rotten lie at the core of the insurrection is addressed.
I call on Rep. Akland to examine her own behavior against the standard she sets in her letter: To recognize that her own “thoughts and actions matter.” What better signal for peace and unity can she send than to publicly own up to her role in the insurrection and step down?
Marian Broida
St. Peter
