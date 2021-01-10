According to an article in the Star Tribune about a pro-Trump rally in St. Paul Wednesday, newly-elected District 19A state representative Susan Akland attended the rally and spoke to the group.

In her speech, she supported the rioters who illegally invaded the U.S. Capitol, terrorized members of Congress and desecrated the building.

Akland should immediately resign from office and apologize to the people of Minnesota for her support of sedition.

Georgia Holmes

North Mankato

