When a business wants to save money, it avoids middlemen. Buying directly saves money since the middlemen do not take a cut.
Right now, middlemen are keeping prescription prices high so they can pocket the difference. These middlemen are called Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBM).
This costs Minnesota a lot of money. This costs you a lot in taxes.
When West Virginia got rid of their middlemen, they saved $54 million in only one year.
Rep. Susan Akland voted against a bill that would get rid of these middlemen. She does not care that taxpayers are footing a larger bill.
Why does Akland want to waste our tax money?
Preston Meyer
Nicollet
