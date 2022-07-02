Contrary to the false statements made by the writer in her May 30 letter to the editor, the legislative record clearly shows that Rep. Susan Akland was present at every session of the Minnesota Legislature during the last two years.
The accusation that she missed an important vote on the mental health bill is a lie that attempts to misrepresent her character.
In fact, she was present until midnight but abstained from voting for good reasons.
Akland explained to me that this bill came to the floor for the first time "in the dark of night with only 10 minutes left till adjournment at midnight." The bill's proponent merely said that it had "loan forgiveness for providers" and "lots of other good stuff."
Akland said there was no discussion or explanation as to where the $93 million would be spent. Republican Kurt Daudt stood up in opposition voicing absolute disgust for the way the proposal was dropped as a complete surprise to everyone. At 11:55 p.m. the speaker called for a vote and the bill passed.
Aklan insisted that "The mental health of our children is not a game. Our schools, our children, and our communities deserve much more than the political gamesmanship that I saw at the end of our legislative session."
This bill probably had some 'good stuff' in it, but without having an opportunity to even see the bill before voting on it, she could not in good conscience vote for or against it.
We all know that real reform is necessary in our mental health system. With more than 40 years of service as a registered nurse, Akland's compassion for people, especially the mentally ill, makes her the best representative for us.
Jerry Lucas
Kasota
